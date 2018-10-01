Image copyright Paul Fears Photography Image caption Mr Llewellyn-Jones receives support during a break in the challenge

A man with cystic fibrosis has completed the Herculean task of lifting one million kilograms of weight in a day.

Josh Llewellyn-Jones, 31, completed the gruelling challenge in 22 hours and 10 mins; lifting about 700kg a minute.

He has been committed to exercise since he was a young boy, to help with lung problems caused by cystic fibrosis.

Mr Llewellyn-Jones, from Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, said: "The body isn't thanking me this morning."

He was supported by military training instructors while completing the mammoth effort at a gym at MOD St Athan base over the weekend.

Mr Llewellyn-Jones said his body was so sore a planned sports massage has had to be postponed.

"It took five minutes to walk downstairs," he said.

The workout was "90% mental", according to Mr Llewellyn-Jones, who added: "The body wanted to give up many times."

He was ill several times and nearly fell asleep while completing bench presses, squats, bent rows and leg presses, with short breaks to eat and receive treatment for muscle soreness.

Mr Llewellyn-Jones admitted the idea was "a bit crazy" but he said he wanted to inspire children with cystic fibrosis.

He believes his mammoth effort is a new world record.

His parents were told while he was very young that "sport and exercise were going to be the thing that would help me live a full life", he said.

The condition continues to affect him, with hospital visits for a "fair share of scares", plus two operations, including a six-hour procedure on his intestines.

But he believes exercise has improved his lung capacity to help cope with the condition.

1,000,000kg challenge

Here's what the challenge comprised:

Bench press: 60kg - six repetitions

Squats: 70kg - six repetitions

Bent over row: 60kg - 20 repetitions

Leg press: 170kg - 20 repetitions

Repeat until challenge complete

"I've been fortunate in that I do love sport and I do enjoy exercising. You do have to when doing these challenges," Mr Llewellyn-Jones said.

"From my perspective, I'm just trying to get other children with CF into sport from a really young age to give them the best chance in later life."

He set up charity CF Warriors earlier this year with family to raise £100,000 and provide help and support for people with cystic fibrosis around exercise.