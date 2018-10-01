Image copyright Google Image caption A separate service will be held on 10 November for children under 11 and their families.

Primary school children will not be allowed to take part in a Remembrance Sunday parade in Bridgend over "health and safety" concerns

In the past, Brownie and Cub groups have taken part and joined veterans in remembering the fallen.

But this year children under 11 will have to take part in a separate parade, officials have confirmed.

Forces veterans said they were saddened by the move, and a family parade was not the same as the main one.

Organisers of the commemoration, which this year marks the centenary of the end of World War One, said its popularity has grown year on year.

Last year, about 500 people took part while 2,000 spectators turned up to watch.

The Royal British Legion Bridgend Branch said that after bad weather last year, it was decided children of a primary school age would take part in a "family" service on 10 November.

Letters have been sent out to local groups explaining the change

A spokesman said: "Plans are commencing regarding the family service of which children of primary school age will be able to take part in a service that is more suitable to this age group."

The decision was backed by Bridgend Town Council, which said young people became distressed last year due to congestion and the length of the march and service.

A council spokeswoman added: "This was further exacerbated by adverse weather conditions.

"Last year a number of young children had to be taken out of the parade to be with a family member and some needed medical attention from St John Ambulance."

Brownies and Cubs groups have been warned that if they show up on the day they will be turned away.

The move has drawn criticism on social media, as well as from former services personnel.

Terry Pickett, 58, who served in the Queens Dragoon Guards as a technician, suggested the final decision should be "up to parents".

He added: "It's important that children get to march alongside with military veterans.

"It not only is educational for them, but it brings together the whole community in remembering those who have served their country.

"Children are our future and if you don't involve them in things like this then the past can end up being forgotten about."