Image copyright Wales News Service

A head teacher has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in his office at a Cardiff primary school.

Kevin Thomas, 46, of Fairwater, Cardiff, attacked the woman after becoming "infatuated" with her, Newport Crown Court heard.

He had sent the woman a barrage of emails and given her knickers, telling her: "They will look lovely on you."

Thomas was cleared of one count of assault but found guilty of another. He will be sentenced later this month.

He was suspended from his job at Glan-yr-Afon Primary school in Llanrumney, Cardiff, in March 2017 after the allegations were made.

The court had previously heard how Thomas, a married father-of-two, had emailed the woman repeatedly expressing his feelings for her.

One question read: "If I was a computer, how would you turn me on?"

The victim said Thomas' behaviour had made her feel "scared and unsafe".