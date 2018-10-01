Image copyright family handout Image caption Kieran Hall's family said "he will be greatly missed"

A father-of-two who died after a crash has been described by his family as a "gentle and compassionate man".

Van driver Kieran Hall was taken to hospital following the crash on the A548 near Mallwyd in Gwynedd on 12 September.

Police have confirmed that the 25-year-old from Stone in Staffordshire died in hospital in Stoke two weeks later.

Officers are continuing to investigate and have urged witnesses to contact them.

In a statement, Mr Hall's family said: "Kieran was the only child of Julie Hall. He was the devoted and adored father of two young daughters, Summer and Isabelle.

"He was considered to be a brother to all of his friends. A gentle, compassionate man with a heart of gold.

"He will be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues."

Sgt Emlyn Hughes, from the Roads Policing Unit, said only one vehicle was involved in the crash.