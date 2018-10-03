Wales

Hay and machinery on fire in Blackmill barn blaze

  • 3 October 2018
fire service
Image caption Old Parish Road is a single track road about half a mile off the A4093

A fire involving hay and machinery has broken out at a barn complex.

More than 30 firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Old Parish Road, Blackmill, Bridgend in Ogmore Valley, since about 12:55 BST.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved barns measuring 200 metres by 200 metres.

A spokesman said firefighters from seven crews had been called to the properties and water bowsers were in use.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites