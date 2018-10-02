Image caption Historian Eiluned Rees unveils the window in Llansteffan

A primary school has dedicated a stained-glass window to remember the Belgian refugees who sheltered in the village during World War One.

Around 40 came to Llansteffan in Carmarthenshire, some of the 250,000 who came to Britain during the war.

It was local historian Eiluned Rees who rediscovered the history of the Belgians and their temporary home.

The window was designed by the pupils themselves to tell the story of their journey and the welcome they received.

They were housed at Plas Llansteffan - the village's manor house.

Image caption A detail from the window

They had been greeted by local people singing the Belgian national anthem.

The pupils at Llansteffan Primary School recreated their welcome by singing La Brabançonne once again at the unveiling ceremony.