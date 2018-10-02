Image copyright Google Image caption Officers and staff in Ammanford reported "feeling unwell" after "a bag with a powdered substance inside ruptured"

Seven people were taken to hospital and a police station placed in quarantine after a drugs bag burst.

Officers and staff in Ammanford reported "feeling unwell" after "a bag with a powdered substance inside ruptured".

A man had been arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled drugs when powder flew out of a bag.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they later identified it as a mixture of caffeine and heroin.

A spokesman said: "The man struggled with officers and during that period, a bag with a powdered substance inside ruptured.

"Shortly after this, officers and staff reported feeling unwell.

"They were examined by the custody nurse and sent to hospital for further consultation. The suspect showed no adverse effects."

Police confirmed the custody unit in Ammanford was put under quarantine on Friday and Saturday.

Custody services were moved to Llanelli until an analysis showed the bag contained heroin and caffeine and did not pose a health risk.

The force has not confirmed what happened to the arrested man.