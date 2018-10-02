Image copyright Facebook Image caption Rev Wyn Thomas said he "will never be ashamed of love and will never, ever hide"

A gay minister has said it is vital people stand up to internet trolls after receiving messages urging him to kill himself.

Rev Wyn Thomas, a Unitarian church minister in Llandysul, said he had received abusive messages on Facebook.

They called his Ceredigion church one for "sodomites" and encouraged him to take his own life.

Writing on Facebook, Rev Thomas said: "I will never be ashamed of love and will never, ever hide."

Rev Thomas said it was the first time he had received this sort of abuse and he felt he needed to speak out.

Speaking on Radio Cymru's Taro'r Post programme, he said: "Although I am a minister in a fairly conservative area, everybody has been very supportive to me personally."

He said he had challenged the trolls because feeling down or depressed was "something many gay young people feel when growing up" and abusive messages could amplify that feeling.

"I don't want to give them the attention they seek, but on the other hand it's vital that young people in Wales and beyond realise that it's a minority of people that hate not just LGBT people but anyone who is different," he added.