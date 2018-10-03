Image caption Bangor Singing for Lung Health

A singing group is helping people living with chronic respiratory conditions to cope when breathlessness restricts their lives.

The Bangor Singing for Lung Health group acts as therapy for patients who have COPD, asthma, bronchiectasis and pulmonary fibrosis.

Nurse Olwen Davies said singing helped with breathing techniques.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has made the sessions accessible to all patients who need them.

Ms Davies, a respiratory nurse, said patients attending the sessions - which started in May 2016 - were "doing far more than 'just singing'".

"It provides a safe, friendly environment to meet, relax, interact, focus and engage with others who have similar health problems," she said.

"Many who attend the sessions have said they have helped with their self-management and breathing techniques."

Gillian Saxon, 63, from Llangefni, Anglesey, who has bronchiectasis, said it was "amazing" how her breathing had improved since joining the group.

"With my condition it is a real struggle to breathe which impacts on my sleeping pattern," she said.

"Coming to this group has made me realise I am not on my own and I get the support that I need."

'Reduces stress'

Pat Roberts, 71, from Bangor, Gwynedd, who also has bronchiectasis, added: "I really was housebound before coming to this group.

"It was a struggle to go anywhere as I found it so hard to catch my breath but since coming to the sessions I get out and about a lot more.

"I can even sing in church better now. It has brought a lot of pleasure back into my life."

The sessions are run by singing performer and teacher Jenny Pearson, who works for the Welsh National Opera and Boys Aloud, and managed by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board's professional lead of art therapies, Christine Eastwood, who piloted the first trial in 2013.

She said: "Each session is a composition of postural work, relaxation, singing related breathing exercises, simple vocal exercises and singing of an enjoyable and broad song repertoire.

"The sessions not only offer enjoyment and fun but they also reduce stress, counteracting anxiety and depression.

"They also provide individuals with gentle physical exercise and physical relaxation and they can release any physical tension."