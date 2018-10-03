Image copyright Vale of Glamorgan council

Almost 2,000 people have signed a petition against plans to set up a new Gypsy and traveller park.

Vale of Glamorgan Council plans to build a 20-pitch, £2.3m site on empty land at Hayes Road in Sully.

Residents' group Sully Village Hub said people were concerned about increased antisocial behaviour and a fall in house prices.

The council said there was no evidence the site would cause any disruption locally or affect house prices.

All councils in Wales are required to create official sites for Gypsies and travellers under Welsh housing laws.

The residents' group said: "We in Sully and the surrounding area understand the Vale needs to provide a suitable site for the Gypsy and travellers community but this is not it.

"The proposed site will have devastating impact on the quality of our lives, homes and the whole community of both Sully and Hayes Road."

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service. the site - which does not have planning permission - has been identified by the council as the long-term solution to provide permanent accommodation for 17 Gypsy and traveller families who occupy a site nearby, as well as two other families.

A council spokesman said: "There is absolutely no evidence to suggest the travellers in question would cause disruption to other local residents, including those at Ty Hafan Children's Hospice and Beechwood College for autistic students.

"They are the same group that currently occupy land 500m down the road and the council is not aware of any incidents of antisocial behaviour or criminal activity linked to them."

A public consultation will be held before any decision is made about where the site will be built.