A warning has been issued by police after a nine-year-old boy ran out in front of a train while trespassing on railway tracks.

British Transport Police officers found the boy and two other children in Llandundo on Monday at 17:05 BST and returned them to their parents.

Sgt Ian McMahon said: "Incidents such as this are a great concern to us.

"I cannot emphasise strongly enough the dangers associated with these types of incidents."

He said officers continued to work with schools to educate children about the dangers posed by railways, but called for "parents to lend a hand and play their part".

In July, a survey found children were going on to the rail line to take selfies with some not knowing it was illegal to walk along the tracks.