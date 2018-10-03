Image copyright Google Image caption The practice in Cardiff Bay

A therapist broke patient confidentiality rules by telling a woman's mum that she was pregnant without her consent.

Chiropractor Benjamin Mathew, 40, "ruined" the pregnant woman's plans to share her news, a report said.

The woman was six weeks pregnant when she was treated at his practice.

Mathew, of Cardiff Bay Chiropractic, was found guilty of "unacceptable professional conduct" by a regulator following a catalogue of issues.

The woman said she was "shocked, disgusted and angry" when she discovered that Mathew had passed the news on to her mother without her consent "on or around 21 February 2017", the report said.

A disciplinary hearing was told the woman had planned to reveal the pregnancy in a Mother's Day card a few weeks later.

False claims

However, when the day came it was apparent the mother already knew and she told her daughter how their chiropractor had shared the information.

"Telling your mother you are pregnant should be a very special moment and he took that away from us. Mothers' Day was ruined," the woman told the hearing.

Mathew was also found to have "over-treated" patients when they should have been referred for surgery as well making false claims about the benefits of using a chiropractor and performing unnecessary X-rays.

The professional conduct committee of the General Chiropractic Council (GCC) imposed a 12-month conditions of practice order which involves being regularly audited.

The GCC report states: "The committee found that Mr Mathew had made wide-ranging and fundamental errors in his clinical practice in relation to three patients over a considerable period of time."

Mathew also claimed at a talk that the measles vaccine caused autism and that mammographic screening caused breast cancer

"The talk touched on highly emotive subjects for potentially vulnerable groups of the general public," the report added.