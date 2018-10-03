Image caption A judge said Kathryn Macdonald's behaviour was "sophisticated, planned and a gross breach of trust"

A council worker who stole more than £48,000 from the authority to fund her gambling habit has been jailed.

Kathryn Macdonald, 37, of Leckwith, Cardiff, used fake emails to divert Vale of Glamorgan Council tax money to her own bank account, a court heard.

She pleaded guilty to the theft of £48,391.38 and was jailed for 18 months at Cardiff Crown Court.

Recorder Peter Griffiths QC described her actions as "sophisticated, planned and a gross breach of trust".

Macdonald was employed by the council in June 2016 before being appointed as a revenue assistant the following year, giving her access to council tax databases.

Between November 2017 and April 2018 she targeted 19 accounts, raising council tax exemptions so it appeared as if residents were owed money.

Prosecutor Chris Evans said Macdonald would create a fictional email in a customer's name and contact the council requesting the money be paid to a bank account, but supply her own sort code and account number.

Image copyright South Wales Police

Macdonald was caught after an elderly man queried a detail on his account in April and she was arrested a month later.

Stephen Thomas, defending, said Macdonald was ashamed of what she had done and all the money had gone to cover her losses.

"There were no foreign holidays, no large household purchases. It all went on gambling - there's none left and there's no savings," he added.

Recorder Griffiths said: "What you did was steal £48,391.38 from the council that otherwise would have been used for all the diverse things councils do."

A council spokesman said the money was "intended to support vital services and infrastructure within the county" and Macdonald had been immediately suspended once the authority became aware of the theft.