Image copyright Google Image caption The beauty bars could be found in seven Debenhams stores in Wales

A Swansea-based beauty company has gone into administration, with 120 jobs at risk.

Arch Angelz Limited, which was established in 2008, has faced financial difficulties this year, administrators Quantuma said.

The "beauty bar", which operated 31 concessions in Debenhams stores, had tried to find a buyer but was unsuccessful.

Seven of the concessions are in Wales, with others in England.

A Quantuma statement said: "This will be a difficult time for staff in the period leading up to Christmas and it is our priority to assist all employees with their claims while conducting an orderly wind down of the business and seeking to maximise the recovery for creditors."