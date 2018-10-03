Image copyright DYFED-POWYS POLICE Image caption Steve Baxter has been described a "dangerous individual" by police

Searches have been carried out by police hunting a man who is wanted as part of a murder investigation.

Police have carried out searches in properties the Fairwater area of Cardiff and Neath for Steve Baxter, 52, after Simon Clark died.

The 54-year-old was found dead at Grove Caravan Park in Pendine, Carmarthenshire, on Friday.

Mr Baxter who was last seen in the Bridgend area that day was described a "dangerous individual" by police.

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Simon Clark's family said they were "devastated" by his death

He is also known as Steve Rowley, Wayne Tidy and William Tidy and has connections in west and south Wales, and south-west England.

Dyfed-Powys Police urged anyone who sees Mr Baxter not to approach him and contact them.

A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody along with two women, 46 and 52, who have been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.