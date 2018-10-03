Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption Twelve people were rescued after the blaze at the Belgrave House Hotel

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man after a hotel fire in Aberystwyth.

A police investigation was launched following the blaze at the Belgrave House Hotel on 25 July.

Damion Anthony Harris, 31, of Llanbadarn, has been charged with the murder of hotel guest Juozas Tunaitis as well as causing grievous bodily harm with intent to another guest.

Mr Harris will appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Police said Lithuanian national Mr Tunaitis had been in Aberystwyth as a contractor working as a fire safety officer at the university.

A Dyfed Powys Police spokeswoman said his family had been informed and were being supported by officers.

An inquest for Mr Tunaitis will also be opened on Thursday.