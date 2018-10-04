Image caption Michael Sheen famously starred in a play in Port Talbot in 2011 - but Equity says there has been a change in ethos

The actors' union has backed 40 playwrights who last month in an open letter criticised National Theatre Wales (NTW) for "undermining" Welsh artists.

Equity criticised a perceived lack of opportunity for Welsh or Wales-based talent and NTW's artistic direction.

It said the number of jobs being offered on NTW shows had fallen.

NTW said it was making plans to meet with the signatories of the playwrights' letter.

Equity represents entertainment workers, including actors, directors and behind the scenes staff, and said it had almost 1,600 members in Wales.

In a statement it said NTW's "ethos seems to be changing under its new artistic leadership".

"Recent productions in the past year or so have seen not only a predominance of artists based outside Wales being employed, but also co-productions taking place with companies based outside of Wales...{this} leaves the stories and talent based in Wales out of the equation and seemingly out of consideration," it said.

Equity added it was fully supportive of continued investment from Arts Council of Wales, which is about £1.5m, but "this funding must bring a benefit to the talent within Wales and not just provide a vehicle for productions to 'lift and shift' from elsewhere in the UK for which the performance venue and context is unimportant".

An NTW spokeswoman said: "We have read Equity's statement in support of the recent open letter to our chair.

"We are making plans to meet with the signatories of the letter, and look forward to an open and constructive conversation with them."