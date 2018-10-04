Image copyright Google Image caption The hearing was told "pedal misapplication" was the most likely cause of death

An elderly couple died in a crash after the husband probably mistook the accelerator pedal on his automatic car for the brake, an inquest heard.

A collision investigator told the hearing in Ruthin there was no other likely explanation for the crash.

There were no mechanical defects or medical issues and the weather and road conditions on the A494 in Flintshire were good, the inquest heard.

Norman Clarke, 81, and his wife Doreen, 78, from Oldham, died in the crash.

Their Ford Focus hit the central barrier, veered across the road and collided with a tree at Aston Hill on 6 September 2017.

Recording a conclusion of death from a road traffic collision, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central Joanne Lees said: "Pedal misapplication was the most likely cause."

'TV police pursuit'

The couple were on their way home to Mildred Avenue, Grotton, from their caravan at Betws-yn-Rhos, near Abergele, which they visited three or four times a year.

In a statement read at the hearing, Kirsty Hughes, who was travelling in the same eastbound direction on the dual-carriageway, described how the Ford Focus passed her at high speed.

"It reminded me of the police pursuits I have seen on television," she said.

The car hit the central reservation, then the back of an unmarked Vauxhall Insignia police car before veering on to a grass verge. The collision was so severe the car's engine was thrown out.

Post-mortem examinations revealed both Mr Clarke and his wife died of traumatic chest injuries. Mrs Clarke was not wearing a seatbelt but Ms Lees said the belt would not have saved her.