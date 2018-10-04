Image copyright sturti/Getty Images

The deaths of babies at birth or shortly after are among 43 maternity cases being investigated by a health board, it is understood.

Cwm Taf Health Board based in south Wales confirmed it was looking at cases from the last two years.

Some of these are understood to include the deaths of babies.

The health board said a review found cases from the start of 2016 "where there was an adverse outcome that required a full investigation".

The investigation covers cases of births at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil and the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant.

The health board covers 300,000 people living in the south Wales valleys.

"We have gone back and looked at each of these cases in more detail to find out if all appropriate actions were taken at the time," said the health board in a statement.

It is set against a background of changes to maternity services in the area. Royal Glamorgan Hospital will become a midwife-led service and £6m is being spent on an expanded special care baby unit at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr, which is becoming the area's specialist neonatal care centre from next March.

The health board said it had already taken a number of actions, including recruitment of senior staff and 15 more midwives.

"We take our responsibilities for patients very seriously and are determined to do everything necessary to ensure we provide the best possible care for women and their babies," it added.

It said a small number of case reviews are to be finalised and any further information would be "shared in full" with the families concerned.

"We will provide additional support and any redress as appropriate," added the statement.

Image caption There are maternity service changes already planned for Royal Glamorgan and Prince Charles hospitals

Cwm Taf chief executive Allison Williams told September's health board she was commissioning a review, including "a robust review" of serious untoward incident (SUI) reporting over the last three years.

It also involves a "comprehensive refresh" of incident-reporting processes, with training for all relevant staff.

An improvement plan is being drawn up, led by a former director of nursing from outside the health board for the next six months, with a small panel of experts and support from Welsh Government officials.

Ms Williams told the health board in her report that "external scrutiny and expertise" was an important part of the assurance process.

"I have met with senior officials in Welsh Government to discuss the review, its scope and related processes," she said.

"Weekly progress update discussions are taking place; and arrangements are being made for a further external review to be undertaken early 2019 to ensure that all appropriate improvements are being delivered."