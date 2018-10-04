Image caption Keeping Faith, staring Eve Myles, is BBC Wales' most successful non-network drama production to date

Record-breaking BBC drama Keeping Faith has been commissioned for a second series.

The BBC Wales production, which has become the broadcaster's most successful non-network drama in over 20 years, will air across the UK next year.

The first series attracted audiences of more than 300,000 on television, with about 9 million BBC iPlayer downloads.

The second series is currently in production.

The first series was filmed in both English and Welsh and broadcast first on Welsh language channel S4C as Un Bore Mercher and later as Keeping Faith on BBC One. It received outstanding ratings and went on to break BBC iPlayer records.

After ending on a twist, series two will rejoin Faith Howells - played by Eve Myles - as she attempts to pick up the pieces of her life and marriage following the sudden disappearance of her husband in series one.

Nick Andrews, BBC Wales' head of commissioning said: "What happens next to Faith is anyone's guess but what's beyond doubt is Eve Myles' ability to captivate the nation for a second time.

"We're enjoying an incredible era for Welsh dramas at the moment and this is set to continue.

"It's a superb example of what's possible when broadcasters such as BBC Wales and S4C work together on projects of scale and ambition."

Image copyright BBC Wales Image caption Bradley Freeguard, Eve Myles, Cath Ayres and Aneiran Hughes are back for the second series

S4C's Director of Content Amanda Rees said the show will first air on S4C.

"This exceptional, most talked about drama demonstrates that great things can happen when broadcasters join forces and is testament to the outstanding acting and producing talents that Wales has to offer," she added.

Welsh Government Economy Secretary Ken Skates said the last two years have been the government's busiest in supporting TV and film.

"We are working extremely hard to continue to attract high-end TV and film productions to Wales, and to ensure we maximise the associated economic benefits," he said.

"High profile productions such as Un Bore Mercher / Keeping Faith [cements] Wales' reputation as a five star place to film."