Police have said they are concerned for two men who left the scene of a serious crash before emergency services arrived early on Friday.

North Wales Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene on the A499 between Glynllifon and Pontllyfni in Gwynedd just after 05:00 BST

Police said they believe the two men, who were driving a Ford Ranger pick-up truck, are currently "staying and working" in the Pwlleli area.

Police are appealing for information.