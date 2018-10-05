Trial date set for Aberystwyth hotel fire murder accused
- 5 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man will stand trial in March charged with the murder of a guest who died in an Aberystwyth hotel fire.
Damion Harris, 31, of Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday facing two charges related to a fire at Belgrave House Hotel in July.
He is charged with the murder of Juozas Tunaitis and causing grievous bodily harm to another guest, Richard Simnett.
A trial date of 14 March was set for Mr Harris, who was remanded in custody.