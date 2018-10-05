Wales

Trial date set for Aberystwyth hotel fire murder accused

  • 5 October 2018
Hotel on fire in Aberystwyth Image copyright Twitter/@MAWWChrisDavies
Image caption The hotel fire in Aberystwyth

A man will stand trial in March charged with the murder of a guest who died in an Aberystwyth hotel fire.

Damion Harris, 31, of Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday facing two charges related to a fire at Belgrave House Hotel in July.

He is charged with the murder of Juozas Tunaitis and causing grievous bodily harm to another guest, Richard Simnett.

A trial date of 14 March was set for Mr Harris, who was remanded in custody.

