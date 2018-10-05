Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Steve Baxter has been described a "dangerous individual" by police

A train station was closed as police hunted for a "dangerous" man who is wanted as part of a murder investigation.

Armed officers were deployed to Swansea Station on Friday morning following reports Steve Baxter was on a train.

However, nobody was arrested, British Transport Police said.

Mr Baxter is wanted in connection with the death of Simon Clarke, 54, whose body was found at Grove Caravan Park in Pending, Carmarthenshire, last Friday.

Four people have been charged in connection with the murder.

Image copyright Ceri Parry Morgan Image caption Swansea station was evacuated at about 10:00 BST on Friday

South Wales Police, who were part of the operation, confirmed that the station was evacuated as a precaution.

British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Swansea station shortly before 10am this morning following reports that a wanted suspect was arriving on an incoming train.

"Firearms teams searched the area and the station was evacuated as a precaution.

"No suspect was detained and it has now reopened."

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Simon Clark's family said they were "devastated" by his death

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police added: "[We] can confirm that the police presence at Swansea Train Station is linked to the search for Steve Baxter, who is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Simon Clark, which happened on Thursday, September 27 in Pending."

Jeffrey Stephen Ward, 40, has been charged with murder, and Kirsten Macklin, 52, Linda Mary Rowley, 52, and Julie Louise Harris, 46, have been charged with assisting an offender.

Mr Ward, Ms Rowley and Ms Harris appeared before Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday. All three were remanded in custody and will appear in Swansea Crown Court on 9 October.

Image copyright DYFED-POWYS POLICE Image caption Steve Baxter is known by a number of names

Mr Macklin is due to appear before magistrates on Friday.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for Mr Baxter, 52, who officers have described as a "dangerous individual".

He is also known as Steve Rowley, Wayne Tidy and William Tidy, he was last seen in the Bridgend area last Friday and has connections in west and south Wales, and south-west England.

On Wednesday, police said they had carried out searches in properties in the Fairwater area of Cardiff and Neat for Mr Baxter.

Dyfed-Powys Police urged anyone who sees Mr Baxter not to approach him and contact them.