Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cwm Taf Health Board covers 300,000 people living in the south Wales valleys

Action has been demanded to ensure a health board which is investigating the deaths of 26 babies is made as safe as possible quickly.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething wants a full review of Cwm Taf Health Board, which is probing 43 cases with "adverse outcomes" from the start of 2016.

There were 20 cases of stillbirths and six of babies dying after birth.

The health board has said it had been "very challenged" to keep staff numbers at the right levels.

Its internal investigation, announced on Thursday, covers a period until September 2018, which saw 10,000 births across the south Wales valleys.

It was triggered after the health board noticed a fall in the number of serious untoward incidents (SUI) being reported.

Mr Gething said he recognised that the health board was taking steps to ensure "services are supported with immediate effect".

"Given the seriousness of this situation, I have decided that an independent external review should be commissioned by the Welsh Government," he said.

"I have therefore asked the chief medical and nursing officers for Wales to contact directly the Royal Colleges of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Midwifery to request they instigate and undertake a full review of what has happened and what now needs to happen to ensure these services are as safe as possible as quickly as possible.

"I share everyone's concern about the seriousness of the matter and the need for reassurance. Patient safety is the overriding priority for both myself and NHS Wales. Our main concern is for the welfare of mothers and babies."

Image caption There are maternity service changes already planned for Royal Glamorgan and Prince Charles hospitals

Cwm Taf health board covers 300,000 people living in the south Wales valleys, with maternity services at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil and the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant.

Prof Angela Hopkins, interim director of nursing for Cwm Taf, previously said: "We've undertaken a review to look at cases when the outcomes for pregnancies was a very sad stillbirth or complication of the pregnancy such as haemorrhage following birth.

"We want to offer families our commitment to providing a safe service going forward.

"In the cases we're identifying issues, we will be in touch with the families and supporting the family with an apology and the redress system."

The problems came to light because of concerns that staff were not reporting or flagging up serious incidents.

"We have been very challenged to maintain staffing levels at the optimum level. Some outcomes were not being reported because it wasn't seen at the time an issue to report," Prof Hopkins added.

"I'm not saying any of our staff were covering anything up at all. We have excellent staff, they work under tremendous pressure."

A spokeswoman for Health Inspectorate Wales added: "We have been kept informed by Welsh Government and Cwm Taf University Health Board about issues regarding maternity services and will be considering this information fully before making a decision on any action."