Image caption Road safety group GoSafe Wales said it was "aware of issues" in the area

Action has been demanded to prevent horses and livestock being knocked down and killed on Gower.

Farmers claim hundreds of animals have been lost to vehicles using the A4118 over the common over the years.

A reduced speed limit of 40mph was introduced two years ago, but campaigners claim that is not enough.

Farmer Terry Davies said: "People think because the animals are out here, they're worthless. But they're a farmer's livelihood."

Image caption Farmer Terry Davies says hundreds of animals have been killed by vehicles

Motorist Samantha Hughes says she witnessed a car hit a foal in the road at night before driving off.

Footage of the incident was captured on their dashcam and handed to police - but no further action was taken.

Ms Hughes said: "I could see a speeding car coming up in front of me that literally ploughed into a foal that was standing at the side of the road.

"They showed no regard for its life, mowed into it and drove off."

Owner Mr Davies said it was the third time in 18 months that one of his animals had to be put down after being struck by a vehicle.

"People think nobody wants the animals or owns them, but they're valuable ponies," he said.

"Plus the sheep and the cattle are a farmer's life. The public are knocking them down and taking a farmer's livelihood from them."

Image caption The A4118 links Swansea to Port Eynon

Swansea council is responsible for road safety in the area. Within the last two years it has reduced the speed limit to 40mph after concerns about collisions with livestock.

A spokesman added: "We urge motorists to drive responsibly when travelling through common land such as Gower."

However, campaigners have set-up an online petition calling for more signage and average speed cameras covering north and south Gower.

Horse rider Naomi James, who created the petition, said: "They are dangerous roads.

"People seem to not take much notice of [the speed limit] because the signs are mainly painted on the road.

"I'd like maybe some speed awareness signs and some things to slow the traffic down in general."

The Gower Commoners Association agreed that more signage as well as education was needed to raise awareness of grazing animals on the common.

But spokesman John Marson added: "I don't think we'd want to see speed cameras across the area because I don't think it would be popular with anyone."