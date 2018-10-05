Image copyright LDRS Image caption Louise Emery said every council got "grief" when it built new offices

New £35m offices for a council that is cutting bin collections to once a month have been defended by a councillor.

Conwy cabinet member Louise Emery claimed the new base in Colwyn Bay was badly needed and no "ivory tower".

The council faces a £15m budget gap and a possible 11% council tax rise. It has announced waste destined for landfill will only be collected once a month.

Ms Emery said the HQ had been criticised for being "over the top" but "doing nothing was not an option".

Paying £14 per square foot was a "reasonable" deal to house 700 staff currently scattered over 15 locations, Ms Emery told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

She added: "It is not an ivory tower for councillors. I can't think of a council that does not get grief when it builds new offices, but where do they want staff to be?"

Conwy council is having to move 350 staff from offices on Dinerth Road in Colwyn Bay as the Welsh Government is not renewing the lease.

Ms Emery added that other council buildings being replaced were "really run down".

"It's a mortgage-type arrangement, so it's not a big capital spend," she said.

"It's for education, social services and community development. These are the people who bring the bread-and-butter services to the county."