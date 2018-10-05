Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hurst was ordered to pay £620 costs for the appeal

A former footballer who told police he was a millionaire Premier League player has had his appeal against a drinking and driving ban rejected.

James Hurst, 26, who had played for West Bromwich Albion and Wrexham FC, allegedly danced around when taken to Wrexham Police Station in December.

He told Caernarfon Crown Court he had drunk a small bottle of vodka after parking his Ford Focus car.

Judge Timothy Petts threw out the case and said Hurst had lied.

Mr Petts, sitting with magistrates, said if Hurst had drunk vodka there would have been no reason not to mention it to police at the time.

Hurst was ordered to pay £620 costs for the appeal. He claimed he was unemployed and had no money.

In April, magistrates at Llandudno handed him a bill for £2,300 and a 20-month ban.