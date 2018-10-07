Wales

In Pictures: 2018 Cardiff Half Marathon

  • 7 October 2018
Neil Calucag standing in front of a pair of painted angel wings
Image caption Neil Calucag, 39, looked for a divine advantage before the start of the race

More than 25,000 runners descended on Cardiff on Sunday for the 15th anniversary of the race in the capital.

A range of competitors from professional athletes to those in fancy dress took to the streets for the 13-mile race.

Here is a selection of the best pictures from the event.

Image caption Club runners got off to a speedy start
Image caption Two-year-old Tobias and mum Victoria cheered on Gareth and Rhys who were running for the British Heart Foundation
Image caption Karen Harris and Gemma Dickin, from Pembrokeshire, are supporting Team Harding in memory of Luke Harding, 30, who died of lung cancer last year
Image caption There was panda-monium in the crowd
Image caption A team from Neem Biotech in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, readied themselves for the start
Image caption (L-R): Steve Mitchell, 30, Andrew Pratt, 34, Andrew Dean-Young, 31, Oliver William, 32, and Lucy Crane, 26. Mr William is attempting to run the fastest half marathon with a 20lb (9kg) pack

