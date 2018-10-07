Image caption Police were called following the crash

One person has been hurt after a serious crash between two motorcyclists performing in a display team in front of crowds in Llandudno.

It delayed part of the Wales GB Rally event in the resort as police investigated the incident.

The crash happened in a break between race stages when the display team members collided on the promenade.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and airlifted one person to hospital.

Wales Rally GB organisers said the crash did not involve any competitors or members of the public.

The final stage of the race was delayed until 14:00 BST and ran a reduced field of 14 cars.

North Wales Police has asked anyone who saw or filmed the crash to contact the force.