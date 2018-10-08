Image copyright Google Image caption Stansty House Care Home has been critcised by inspectors for a second successive year

A care home criticised for putting residents at risk of malnutrition last year have been criticised by inspectors once again.

In their latest snap inspection at Stansty House in Wrexham, inspectors found one resident cold to touch and others having long waits for attention.

Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) said there was "no clear leadership" to ensure staff followed best practices.

The owners - Minster Care Group - have been asked to comment.

Stansty House Care Home is registered to provide nursing care for 77 people over the age of 65 years, and others with dementia.

When inspectors called unannounced one day in June, they found one resident cold and without a blanket until the inspectors themselves asked staff to provide one.

Residents were not always able to choose what time they went to bed and some were taken to their rooms as early as five o'clock, it was discovered.

Some who were dirty or in pain had trouble attracting the attention of staff, and one resident had their meal taken away without being asked if they had finished eating, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"There is no clear leadership and management to ensure staff follow best care practices", a CIW report said.

"People have to wait for long periods for a response to their needs because staff are not employed in sufficient numbers and or deployed effectively, which in effect compromises people's dignity."

Inspectors also questioned whether care records had been falsified after a member of staff wrote that they had helped a person to brush their hair, clean their nails and put make-up on, despite evidence to the contrary.

The owners have been issued with 11 recommendations for improvement and warned that failure to comply would lead to enforcement action.