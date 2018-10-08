Image copyright PA Image caption The trial is expected to last up to four weeks at Swansea Crown Court

DNA of a man found dead at his home was detected on the trainers of one of those accused of killing him, a court has heard.

The traces on Jonathan Donne's shoes may have come from the blood or skin of John Williams, forensic scientist Kim Edwards told Swansea Crown Court.

Mr Williams, 67, was found dead at a house in Bonymeaen in Swansea in March.

Mr Donne, 42, Gemma Owens, 31, and Simon Cairns, 45, all from Swansea, deny murder and robbery charges.

The court also heard Mr Cairns' car, which the defendants are alleged to have used as a getaway vehicle, was found to contain traces of Mr Williams' blood.

Forensic examination on a number of pieces of other evidence, including rope used to tie up Mr Williams, was also carried out.

A team from Cellmark Forensic Science in Oxfordshire took a number of swabs from the rope to determine "who might have tied it around Mr Williams' wrists" before he died.

Another piece of rope found near to Mr Williams, showed no results of any significance, Ms Edwards added.

DNA matching Mr Donne's and Miss Owen's was also found on Mr Williams' wallet, and a genetic profile matching Mr Donne was found on Mr Williams' jeans, the court was told.

Jurors were shown a ground floor plan of Mr Williams' house and told traces of blood around the front door showed it had been open while "part of that blood staining occurred."

Ms Edwards said that "heavy blood staining" could be seen around the area where Mr Williams' head would have been lying when he was found.

Bloodstains behind his body indicated he, or someone else with his blood on them, had been "moving around in that area," she added.

She also said there had been no traces of blood found in any other room in the house.

The trial continues.