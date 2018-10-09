Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Inspectors said the council had put children at risk due to social services failings

A council working to rebuild its reputation after a damning report into its children's services has advertised for a new chief executive.

Jeremy Patterson officially left Powys County Council at the end of September, after nearly a year on sick leave.

Former Denbighshire chief Dr Mohammed Mehmet has been serving on an interim basis since April.

The new chief executive will be paid a maximum of £138,182 - £60,000 less than Mr Patterson received.

Powys council was plunged into crisis in October 2017 when a report by the then Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales - now the Care Inspectorate Wales - revealed missed opportunities to safeguard children.

It said: "The lack of assessment, intervention and support, together with poor follow-up and oversight, has and is placing children at considerable risk."

Mr Patterson, chief executive since 2009, faced calls to resign, and a few days later was signed off as unfit to work, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Adult services in Powys were also hit by a critical inspectors' report in May, which said they were inconsistent and needed "substantial improvements".

In July, councillors agreed a deal worth just under £181,500 to "mutually terminate" Mr Patterson's contract on September 30.

The full job description on the council's website says one of the role's key challenges is "responding positively" to the recommendations of the inspectorate, which was "highly critical of social services and corporate leadership".