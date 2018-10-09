Image copyright Met Office/Getty Images Image caption The persistent rain will move north on Saturday, the Met Office says

Two weather warnings for heavy rain covering almost all of Wales have been issued for Friday and Saturday.

The Met Office has issued the yellow warnings and said the rain had the potential to cause some flooding.

The first runs from 06:00 BST on Friday until midnight, with the second for a slightly larger area for all of Saturday.

The Met Office said the persistent rain would move north on Saturday "extending the potential flooding risk".

It said there could be difficult driving conditions as well as bus and train delays and cancellations.

The worst affected areas will be high ground exposed to the south and south west, with the potential for over 60mm of rain in 12 hours in the most exposed locations and more than 100mm by the end of Friday.

The Met Office said that strong winds combined with high tides may lead to some large waves along the coast.

The winds "may increase autumnal leaf fall, which would increase the potential for blocked drains and culverts, heightening the flooding risk", it added.