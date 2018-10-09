Smoke from Grangetown fire drifts over Cardiff
- 9 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze which broke out in Grangetown, Cardiff.
Three South Wales fire crews were called to the scene on Curran Road at 18:15 BST on Tuesday.
The fire caused a large pall of black smoke to drift over the area.
Two crews from Cardiff Central and one from Roath have since put out the fire and are now damping down.