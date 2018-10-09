Image copyright Family photos Image caption Ben McDonald and Dean Fletcher crossed the finish line within minutes of each other

Donations to charities supported by the two runners who died at the Cardiff Half Marathon have reached almost £13,000 in two days.

Ben McDonald, 25, and Dean Fletcher, 32, died after collapsing at the finish line of Sunday's race.

Mr Fletcher was running for Cardiff University's neuroscience and mental health research and has raised £3,000.

Close to £10,000 has been donated to Maternity Africa in memory of Mr McDonald.

Supporters are hoping to raise money for a maternity centre in north Tanzania in his memory.

Tributes have been paid to both men who went into cardiac arrest after completing the 13.1 miles within three minutes of each other.