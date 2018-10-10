Image copyright NAtional Theatre Wales Image caption Recent productions include Tide Whisperer off the coast and around Tenby

A rift between 40 Welsh playwrights and National Theatre Wales appears to have healed.

In a joint statement, both sides said they have begun a "constructive dialogue" following claims NTW was "undermining" Welsh artists.

In September, the playwrights wrote to NTW chair Clive Jones to complain about a lack of opportunities with the company.

It called on NTW to use more Welsh or Wales-based talent in its productions.

NTW said its door was open to discussions, and at a meeting on Saturday some of the writers met NTW management.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday they said: "We met on Saturday for what was an honest, brave and complex conversation - the first of what we hope will be an ongoing and constructive dialogue."

Image copyright National Theatre Wales Image caption Kully Thiarai called the meeting 'a great start'

Following the meeting NTW's artistic director Kully Thiarai also tweeted her thanks to the writers.

She wrote: "Heartfelt thanks to those able to attend the meeting today for a really brave, constructive, honest, complex conversation. A great start to moving forward, together."

Playwright Lisa Parry, who was among the signatories to the letter, wrote on Twitter that "it took a lot of courage" for Kully Thiarai to meet the playwrights "and to engage in dialogue. I really admire her for it tbh (to be honest). Here's to moving forward, artists with National Theatre Wales".