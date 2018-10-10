Image copyright Plas Bodegroes Image caption The costs of running the business have risen while prices have fallen, the Chowns said

An award-winning hotel and restaurant in Gwynedd could close amid plans to turn it into a private residence.

Chef Chris Chown has failed to find a buyer for Plas Bodegroes and said the business was no longer viable due to online competition driving down prices.

He came out of retirement to try again after a management company lost money, blaming its remote location.

Gwynedd council wants more details about the viability of business at the Grade II-listed premises near Pwllheli.

Plas Bodegroes was recognised with the renowned Michelin star from 1991 to 1998, and again from 2001 to 2008.

But Mr Chown and his wife Gunna said the rise of online competition which prioritised price over quality had made the business unviable after 32 years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Plas Bodegroes Image caption Online customers are more interested in price than quality, the Chowns claimed

"We have had to reduce our prices to compete, and still do not achieve the occupancy we achieved five years ago, despite our room rates being cheaper now than they were then," said the couple.

"In the same time, conversely, our costs have risen dramatically - our business rates have doubled, staff costs, fuel and supplies have all increased by between 30% and 50%.

"We are now only able to break even by not taking a salary ourselves."

Auctioneers Christie's tried to sell the hotel for £1.5m in 2015 but got no takers, saying the business was too seasonal, and that "the current owners' reputation was too intimidating to follow".

Image copyright Plas Bodegroes Image caption Plas Bodegroes had a Michelin star from 1991 to 1998, and again from 2001 to 2008

An outside management company which tried to run the restaurant lost money, blaming the remote location, the difficulty of hiring suitably qualified staff and increased competition online.

Gwynedd council, which is expected to consider the application for change of use over the coming months, has asked the Chowns for more information on why the business was no longer viable.