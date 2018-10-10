Image caption Heledd Gwyndaf (centre in dark jacket) is among 70 people boycotting paying the TV licence fee

A protester who refused to pay her TV licence fee as part of a campaign for greater Welsh broadcasting powers has appeared in court.

Heledd Gwyndaf, 38, of Talgarreg, Ceredigion, is the first of more than 70 people being prosecuted.

Campaigners Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg want control of licence fees and regulations devolved to Wales.

She was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £170 in costs by magistrates in Aberystwyth.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg claims tens of millions of pounds extra would be available to invest in Welsh content on TV, radio and online through devolving licence fees and taxing large new media businesses such as Netflix, YouTube and Facebook.

Image caption Protesters outside Aberystwyth Magistrates Courts want control of TV licence fees devolved to Wales

Speaking after the court case, Ms Gwyndaf said the campaign was a "battle for our language, our Welsh democracy and for our freedom" as a nation.

She added: "I'd like to thank everyone who is taking part in this campaign, especially those boycotting the TV licence.

"The London-based media is a massive threat to our democracy by failing to discuss Welsh issues and misleading people by referring to education and health issues when they're England-only.

"We in Wales don't have a clue who's responsible for what. How is this democratic?"

The campaign group estimates three new Welsh radio stations and three TV channels could be created by devolving broadcasting to Wales, with a budget of £250m a year for Welsh content.