£5.5m to revamp Urdd centres in Ceredigion and Gwynedd

  • 11 October 2018
How the Llangrannog centre may look in the future Image copyright HLN Architects
Image caption How the Llangrannog centre may look in the future

Welsh youth movement Urdd Gobaith Cymru has announced £5.5m plans to develop and renovate two of its centres.

The main work will take place at the Core of the Centre in Llangrannog, Ceredigion, where £3.5m will be used to revamp the site to cope with a wider range of groups visiting and staying.

In Gwynedd, the Glan-llyn educational centre, near Bala, is due to have £2m on improving facilities at the water activities and educational centres.

The centres have 47,000 annual visits.

The group also hopes the redevelopments will lead to a rise in turnover and create 12 new apprenticeships.

Urdd chief executive Sian Lewis said it would match the £2.75m funding given by the Welsh Government.

She added: "The Urdd will be able to improve facilities and resources, create new jobs in rural Wales, upgrade infrastructure and create a fantastic environment in which to encourage effective learning throughout the year for future generations of Welsh children and young people."

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said: "The Urdd plays a vital role in providing yearlong learning opportunities for young people in Wales.

They also make a vital contribution to creating children who are social and healthy, and use the Welsh language outside of school."

