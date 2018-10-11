Image copyright HLN Architects Image caption How the Llangrannog centre may look in the future

Welsh youth movement Urdd Gobaith Cymru has announced £5.5m plans to develop and renovate two of its centres.

The main work will take place at the Core of the Centre in Llangrannog, Ceredigion, where £3.5m will be used to revamp the site to cope with a wider range of groups visiting and staying.

In Gwynedd, the Glan-llyn educational centre, near Bala, is due to have £2m on improving facilities at the water activities and educational centres.

The centres have 47,000 annual visits.

The group also hopes the redevelopments will lead to a rise in turnover and create 12 new apprenticeships.

Urdd chief executive Sian Lewis said it would match the £2.75m funding given by the Welsh Government.

She added: "The Urdd will be able to improve facilities and resources, create new jobs in rural Wales, upgrade infrastructure and create a fantastic environment in which to encourage effective learning throughout the year for future generations of Welsh children and young people."

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said: "The Urdd plays a vital role in providing yearlong learning opportunities for young people in Wales.

They also make a vital contribution to creating children who are social and healthy, and use the Welsh language outside of school."