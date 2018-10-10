Girl, 6 with cerebral palsy climbs Pen Y Fan
A six year old girl with cerebral palsy has defied the odds and climbed Pen Y Fan for the first time.
Imogen Ashwell-Lewis got to the summit of South Wales' highest peak in a modified four wheeled mountain bike.
The bike was created by Project ENDURO, a collaboration between experts at Swansea University, Gower College Swansea and University of Wales Trinity Saint David.
Imogen was joined by more than 40 supporters who helped pull her along.
Her challenge aimed to raise awareness of the project's work with families who have children with brain conditions.
Project ENDURO loaned the bike to her for the climb, with designers at the charity's innovation centre making the modifications needed to support her on the route.
The climb was co-organised by Cerebra and staff at Specsavers stores in South and Mid Wales.
Imogen's mother, Catherine Ashwell-Rice, said: "Imogen is so thrilled and excited to have completed this climb. She's never been able to do anything like this before because of her cerebral palsy.
"There have been so many times that she hasn't been able to join in with physical activities which leaves her feeling left out. Being able to do things like this is a real boost to her confidence and self-esteem."