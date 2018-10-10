Image copyright Google Image caption Finance risk company Refinitiv is based in Wrexham

About 300 jobs face the axe after a Welsh finance business announced its closing its site in north Wales.

Refinitiv said it is shutting its office in Wrexham.

The company has said the Wrexham industrial estate site closure was to "ensure that we have the right people in the right places to drive results for our customers."

It added it is in talks with colleagues and representatives about the decision.

The Welsh Government's Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: "This is devastating news and our thoughts are very much with affected staff and their families.

"We are seeking more information from the company and will do all we can to support those affected at this difficult time."

Refinitiv was established as a stand alone part of the Thomson Reuters group in July, with offices in Redwither Tower on town's industrial estate, providing data to financial institutions.

Previously it was known as Avox, it officially opened in November 2012.

Earlier this month, the US-owned Blackstone Group took a majority share of Refinitiv, leaving Thomson Reuters group with a 45% share.

A Refinitiv company official said: "We recognise the impact this would have on the Wrexham community and we are in close dialogue with our Wrexham-based colleagues and their representatives.

"We are committed to ensuring those affected are properly supported through this process."