Image caption Denzil Davies was first elected to the House of Commons in 1970

Former Llanelli MP Denzil Davies has died at the age of 80.

Mr Davies served for 35 years in the House of Commons, after being elected in 1970 until he retired from his position in 2005.

He was also a minister in the treasury under James Callaghan's Labour government in the 1970s.

Originally from Carmarthenshire, and with a degree in law, he was replaced as an MP by Nia Griffith, after she won in the election of 2005.

Skip Twitter post by @Amanwy Sorry to hear of the passing of Denzil Davies. He was the MP for #Llanelli from 1970 to 2005. As Treasury Minister in the Callaghan Government played a key role in setting up the WDA. A brilliant man who made a big contribution pic.twitter.com/ikj6a79TLP — Lee Waters AM (@Amanwy) October 10, 2018 Report

Ann Clwyd MP for Cynon Valley said Mr Davies was "a quiet man of special ability".

Albert Owen MP for Ynys Môn tweeted that he had been "at home in the commons chamber."