Rover Way, Cardiff, blocked by 'obstruction'

  • 11 October 2018
Rover Way is a major route into Cardiff Bay Image copyright Google

A key route into Cardiff has remained closed overnight due to what police have called an obstruction.

Rover Way has been shut since Wednesday evening between Tesco and Tremorfa Industrial Estate and motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

South Wales Police have not said how long the road which links the A48M and Cardiff Bay will be closed for.

However the situation is due to be reviewed as the morning continues.

