Image copyright Google Image caption Finance risk company Refinitiv is based in Wrexham

Angry workers at a finance business where 300 jobs are being axed have claimed some staff were sent to Bangalore in India to train people who may end up taking their posts.

Refinitiv said it is shutting its Wrexham office to "ensure that we have the right people in the right places to drive results for our customers".

Bangalore is understood to have been used as an overflow site to deal with periods of high demand.

It could be one of the new sites.

Nottingham is also understood to be considered but a 45 day consultation will take place before any decision is made.

Refinitiv was established as a stand alone part of the Thomson Reuters group in July, with offices in Redwither Tower on town's industrial estate, providing data to financial institutions.

Previously it was known as Avox, it officially opened in November 2012. It only formally began trading as Refinitiv on 1 October this year.

Earlier this month, the US-owned Blackstone Group took a majority share of Refinitiv, leaving Thomson Reuters group with a 45% share.

A Refinitiv company official said on Wednesday: "We recognise the impact this would have on the Wrexham community and we are in close dialogue with our Wrexham-based colleagues and their representatives.

"We are committed to ensuring those affected are properly supported through this process."

Image copyright Google Image caption The company specialises in date for financial firms

The Wrexham AM Lesley Griffith said she was "shocked and extremely disappointed" by the decision and how the news was broken to staff.

"The company, under its various guises, had worked hard to embed itself in the local community but this decision has completely undermined their previous actions," she said.

The Labour MP for the town Ian Lucas added: "I am disappointed by the way a loyal and skilled workforce is being cast aside.

"I do hope they carry out their statutory obligations from now on, and I think they will come to regret treating loyal employees in this way."