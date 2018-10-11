Image copyright Met Office / Getty Image caption The Met Office has predicted Wales will be lashed by rain during Storm Callum

An amber warning for heavy rain has been issued for most of south Wales on Friday, as Storm Callum approaches.

The Met Office's amber warning comes on top of existing yellow warnings for high winds and heavy rain across most of the country.

It means an increased likelihood of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and potential risks to life and property.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) says its emergency response teams are preparing.

The Met Office warnings run from the early hours of Friday into Saturday.

The worst of the rain will be on south and south-facing hills, with 120mm to 160mm (4.7in to 6.3in) predicted, according to the forecaster.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The amber warning covers most of southern Wales

Amber warnings can mean:

Spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Delays and cancellations to some train and bus services are likely

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Some communities could be cut off by flooded roads

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses are likely

The Met Office also says that "leaves and twigs, brought down by the wind, could block drains and culverts, increasing the likelihood of flooding".

NRW warned that weather conditions at sea could also cause flooding with large waves, strong winds and a tidal surge.

Its emergency response teams are checking flood defences, clearing gullies and ditches and installing temporary defences.

Gary White, NRW's duty tactical manager, said: "Our teams are doing all they can to reduce the risk for communities, but if there is flooding we want to make sure people are doing all they can to keep themselves safe."

The yellow warning runs from 05:00 BST on Friday until midnight on Saturday and the amber warning from 06:00 on Friday until 18:00 on Saturday.