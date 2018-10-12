Image copyright Met Office Image caption The amber warning covers most of southern Wales

Fourteen flood alerts are in place across Wales and more disruption is expected as Storm Callum hits.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for heavy rain from Friday morning into Saturday, while most of the rest of the country is covered by a yellow warning.

Winds hit 59mph (95km) at Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, with 15mm (0.6in) of rain in three hours near St Davids.

Travel has been affected with delays on roads and trains services has been affected in north and mid Wales.

Amber warnings can mean:

Spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Delays and cancellations to some train and bus services are likely

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Some communities could be cut off by flooded roads

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses are likely

The flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, are in place across south Wales, including at cities such as Cardiff, Newport and Swansea.

The worst of the rain will be on south and south-facing hills, with 120mm to 160mm (4.7in to 6.3in) predicted, according to the Met Office.

Hundreds of homes are without power on Friday morning, with 517 properties affected in Neath and 214 in Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire.

Arriva Trains Wales has said a bus replacement service is in place for commuters from Llandudno Junction to Blaenau Ffestiniog.

The A55 Britannia Bridge between Anglesey and the mainland has been closed to high-sided vehicles and the speed restricted to 30mph, and the M4 Briton Ferry bridge in Neath Port Talbot is also limited to 30mph.

One lane is shut on the M48 Severn crossing.

Ferry crossings to Ireland are expected to be heavily disrupted, with the 08:30 BST sailing from Holyhead to Dublin already cancelled because of conditions in the Irish Sea.

North Wales Police has tweeted about a fallen tree and phone line causing problems on Bethel Road, Caernarfon, Gwynedd.