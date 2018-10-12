Image caption Visitors to Lido Ponty are advised to book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment

The success of a reopened lido in the south Wales valleys has been at the cost of paddling opportunities for local youngsters, campaigners claim.

More than 1,500 people have signed a petition calling for the return of a paddling pool to Pontypridd.

Grandmother Leigh Webb complained that having to book tickets for Lido Ponty made it difficult to access.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council said it made 200 tickets available daily to visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.

The paddling pool in Ynysangharad War Memorial Park was closed as part of the plan to refurbish the nearby 1927 Grade II listed lido, which had closed in 1991 after falling into disrepair.

Image copyright Welsh Lib Dems Image caption The old paddling pool was open to all without the need to book tickets

Residents voting in a 2012 community poll opposed the paddling pool closure by a margin of 12 to one, but the council said it could not afford to run two facilities.

Since reopening in 2015, the lido has been hailed a success with more than 250,000 visitors in three years.

But Ms Webb, from Rhydyfelin, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service its popularity meant her grandchildren were missing out on the chance to have a splash that she and her children's generations enjoyed.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Leigh Webb said her grandchildren were missing out on the chance to paddle

She was spurred into action on hearing the council was thinking of opening a pool in Aberdare Park.

"You can't get in to the lido - it's so difficult," Ms Webb said.

"I felt frustrated that they are doing things everywhere else.

"People did not want the pool taken away."

A council spokesperson said the lido had been a "resounding success" and it was doing all it could to ensure it was accessible to all, with free entry for under 16s and £2 for adults.

"At the height of the busy summer season, 200 tickets are held back each day for general release," the spokesperson added.

"These are available on a first-come, first-served basis from 9am at reception - to ensure everyone has a fair chance."