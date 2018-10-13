Image copyright Met Office Image caption The amber warning covers most of southern Wales

Storm Callum is set to continue causing disruption across parts of south Wales which have been left saturated in the last 24 hours.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for heavy rain in south Wales until 18:00 BST on Saturday.

A yellow "be aware" warning is in place for the rest of Wales for strong winds.

A number of flood warnings have also been issued, with more than 30 further flood alerts after power cuts, travel chaos and damage to property on Friday.

Thousands of homes have experienced power cuts, mainly caused by falling branches and debris damaging lines.

Gusts hit 72mph (116km) at Capel Curig in Conwy with 15mm (0.6in) of rain falling in three hours near St Davids on Friday.

The M48 Severn crossing near Chepstow was shut eastbound and closed to high-sided vehicles westbound on Friday evening. The A55 Britannia Bridge near Bangor was only open to cars and vans.

Natural Resources Wales has now issued a number of flood warnings, which advises people to take "immediate action", with heavy rain is expected to cause flooding on a number of rivers.

Residents in Aberdulais, near Neath, have been on evacuation alert because of high river levels in the River Neath.

Businesses along Carmarthen quayside have been warned of potential flooding with the River Towy expected to breach the walls.

Arriva Trains Wales have warned passengers to expect further travel disruption and have published an amended timetable for Saturday.

The Valley Line between Abercynon and Aberdare remains closed after 30 passengers had to be rescued from a train stuck in floodwater at Penrhiwceiber, near Mountain Ash on Friday.

The train operator said: "Due to the severe disruption to train services, lack of available road transport caused by local road conditions, customers are advised not to travel as journey completion cannot be guaranteed."

Trains between Swansea and Carmarthen stopped running at 19:00 on Friday evening due to anticipated coastal flooding.

They will not run between 07:00 and 11:00 on Saturday, and will again after 19:00.

A bus replacement service will operate between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog and between Machynlleth and both Newtown and Pwllheli.

Road closures

Motorists faced flooded roads and congestion as they made their journeys home on Friday evening.

The Britannia Bridge between Anglesey and the mainland was closed to all vehicles, and the A465 Heads of the Valleys road was also closed at Hirwaun in Rhondda Cynon Taff due to flooding.

The A5114 Glanhwfa Road at Llangefni, A4215 at Defynnog in Powys and A4059 in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff, were also shut on Friday.

A landslip blocked the eastbound carriageway of the A5 between Bethesda and Capel Curig at about 19:30 on Friday.

Passengers are advised to check service updates with ferry companies before travelling from either Holyhead or Fishguard.

Amber warnings can mean:

Spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Delays and cancellations to some train and bus services are likely

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Some communities could be cut off by flooded roads

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses are likely

Yellow warnings are issued for less severe weather

