Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Richard Andrews had been missing since January

The body of a man who has been missing since January has been found on the banks of a river in Neath Port Talbot.

Richard Andrews' body was discovered on the edge of the River Neath at Neath Abbey Wharf in Skewen on 29 September.

Officer from South Wales Police had been investigating the disappearance of Mr Andrews, known as Monkey in the Melyn area of Neath where he was from.

Mr Andrews' family have been informed and are being supported, police said.

South Wales Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.