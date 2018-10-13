Storm Callum: Landslide kills person in Carmarthenshire
- 13 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One person has died after a landslide in Carmarthenshire as Wales was battered by Storm Callum.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it is "dealing with" a landslip at Cwmduad on the A484 between Carmarthen and Cardigan where a person was confirmed dead at the scene.
Officers are supporting the dead person's family and the road is closed.
Carmarthenshire is one of the worst hit areas by Storm Callum as torrential rain has caused rivers to burst their banks and flood towns and villages.